Relegated NMU rue early losses

There will be soul searching about how it all went so wrong in the Madibaz rugby camp after they were relegated from the Varsity Cup to the lower tier Varsity Shield.

Their fate was sealed when they slumped to an embarrassing 82-21 defeat in their final game of the season against Tuks in Pretoria.

It was a disastrous campaign for the Madibaz, who also had their home match against Maties abandoned after crowd trouble forced the players off the field.

During the drubbing against Tuks there were tries for the Madibaz from Siyamthanda Jwacu, JP Jamieson and Athenkosi Mayinje, while Henrique Olivier kicked two conversions.

Ahead of the Tuks clash, there had been hope that the Madibaz could finish second from bottom and so have the lifeline of a promotion playoff match.

The Port Elizabeth side, who failed to win any of their eight matches, leaked 11 tries at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.