Relegated NMU rue early losses
There will be soul searching about how it all went so wrong in the Madibaz rugby camp after they were relegated from the Varsity Cup to the lower tier Varsity Shield.
Their fate was sealed when they slumped to an embarrassing 82-21 defeat in their final game of the season against Tuks in Pretoria.
It was a disastrous campaign for the Madibaz, who also had their home match against Maties abandoned after crowd trouble forced the players off the field.
During the drubbing against Tuks there were tries for the Madibaz from Siyamthanda Jwacu, JP Jamieson and Athenkosi Mayinje, while Henrique Olivier kicked two conversions.
Ahead of the Tuks clash, there had been hope that the Madibaz could finish second from bottom and so have the lifeline of a promotion playoff match.
The Port Elizabeth side, who failed to win any of their eight matches, leaked 11 tries at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.
Every second year, the team that finishes last in the Varsity Cup competition is automatically relegated to the Varsity Shield, while the team that finishes first in the Varsity Shield gains automatic promotion to the Varsity Cup.
The Varsity Cup team finishing second from bottom will play a promotion-relegation match against the Varsity Shield team that finishes second from the top.
It was a frustrating season for the winless Madibaz, who came agonisingly close to grabbing wins in their opening games against Ikeys, CUT Ixias and Pukke.
Their inability to get over the line in those tight games left the Port Elizabeth side at the wrong end of the table.
Madibaz were only able to accumulate four bonus points during the season which left them four points adrift of fellow strugglers CUT Ixias, who will now play a promotion/relegation match against Walter Sisulu to preserve their Varsity Cup status.
When coach David Maidza and his players look back at their season, it was probably the narrow 38-37 defeat against CUT Ixias that condemned them to life in the lower tier Varsity Shield next season.
Madibaz only scored 139 points, the lowest tally of any the nine competing sides.