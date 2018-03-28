Gobind confirmed as Warriors coach

Building relationships with his players will be at the forefront of Rivash Gobind’s tenure in charge after he was appointed as the Warriors head coach yesterday.

Gobind is excited to be stepping into the shoes vacated by Malibongwe Maketa last year.

Maketa’s departure last year saw Gobind step in to take over with good effect, helping the Warriors share the Momentum One Day Cup trophy with the Dolphins in addition to being pipped on the line by the Titans to end second in the recently concluded Sunfoil Series.

“Every coach has his own unique style; mine is building relationships with each individual in my team.

“I like to treat them as I want to be treated, as an adult, as an individual and as a cricketer.

“That being said, the team always comes first and as long as they fit into that mould, everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Asked about the team’s performance over the season, Gobind said it all came down to the players and their work on the field.

“What it does show us is that we are not reliant on one person.

“The head coach moved up and well done to him, but ultimately the team stood together so it shows that the foundation is there and we are not reliant on individuals to achieve any success which comes our way.