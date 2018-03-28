Gobind confirmed as Warriors coach
Building relationships with his players will be at the forefront of Rivash Gobind’s tenure in charge after he was appointed as the Warriors head coach yesterday.
Gobind is excited to be stepping into the shoes vacated by Malibongwe Maketa last year.
Maketa’s departure last year saw Gobind step in to take over with good effect, helping the Warriors share the Momentum One Day Cup trophy with the Dolphins in addition to being pipped on the line by the Titans to end second in the recently concluded Sunfoil Series.
“Every coach has his own unique style; mine is building relationships with each individual in my team.
“I like to treat them as I want to be treated, as an adult, as an individual and as a cricketer.
“That being said, the team always comes first and as long as they fit into that mould, everything runs smoothly,” he said.
Asked about the team’s performance over the season, Gobind said it all came down to the players and their work on the field.
“What it does show us is that we are not reliant on one person.
“The head coach moved up and well done to him, but ultimately the team stood together so it shows that the foundation is there and we are not reliant on individuals to achieve any success which comes our way.
“When you first start you always want to achieve the ultimate and that is to end up at international level, it’s the same with the players. Moving down here was a big decision for me and my family.
“So far things have worked out really well. I have been accepted by the players and the people of the Eastern Cape, and I hope to give them many more good memories.”
Warriors chairman Judge Ronnie Pillay could not confirm the length of Gobind’s contract, saying it would be determined once further discussions on other matters had been concluded by Cricket South Africa.
Warriors’ captain Jon-Jon Smuts said the team had performed outstandingly well since Gobind took charge and he was happy to see the relationship continue.
“I personally love working with Gobs; he’s been unbelievable for my game and for the Warriors, it’s been satisfying to see him grow the team in a short space of time,” he said.
Gobind said there was a good mix of youth and experience within the squad.
He believes the team is fortunate to have senior players like Smuts, Andrew Birch, Basheer Walters, Sisanda Magala and others to help guide the younger players.
“What’s been good is that the player turnover within the squad has not been that high.
“So it has allowed a lot of the guys towards the older end of the age spectrum to grow and develop and now we sit with a core of guys between 27 and 31, which is probably a prime age for cricketers who understand their game and are proven match winners,” he said.