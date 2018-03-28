Chippa fine-tuning for Downs game

Chippa United have been hard at work, sharpening up on their finishing ahead of their crucial Premier Soccer League fixture against former African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns on April 4 at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

Log-leaders Sundowns are only a point on the log above Orlando Pirates, who are on 42, and will set out a full-on attack on Chippa in an attempt to keep their position on the log.

Eyeing a top eight finish this season, Chippa too are in need of points as they are just outside the top half, in ninth place.

The Port Elizabeth team have had a two-week international break, which has helped them reboot after a hardfought 1-0 win against Free State Stars in their last league game.

Chippa striker Edward Manqele said getting a draw away would be a good enough result for the team.

“In football anything can happen. We just need to convert our chances,” he said.