Chippa fine-tuning for Downs game
Chippa United have been hard at work, sharpening up on their finishing ahead of their crucial Premier Soccer League fixture against former African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns on April 4 at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.
Log-leaders Sundowns are only a point on the log above Orlando Pirates, who are on 42, and will set out a full-on attack on Chippa in an attempt to keep their position on the log.
Eyeing a top eight finish this season, Chippa too are in need of points as they are just outside the top half, in ninth place.
The Port Elizabeth team have had a two-week international break, which has helped them reboot after a hardfought 1-0 win against Free State Stars in their last league game.
Chippa striker Edward Manqele said getting a draw away would be a good enough result for the team.
“In football anything can happen. We just need to convert our chances,” he said.
“The break will help us, because mostly we have been working on our finishing at training and we are getting there.
“Even though it won’t be easy playing against Sundowns, if we just apply ourselves we can make sure we come back with a positive result. We also are in need of points and we are playing away, so a point away is better than nothing, but a win will be a bonus.”
He said to get a win against the Tshwane side, Chippa would have to breathe fire on match day.
“A win against Sundowns will not be a walk in the park, we will have to work for the points. We must just go there with one mission, to get at least a point. We know that will take us to the top eight.”
Manqele, who was reunited with the Chilli Boys at the beginning of the year, has made only one appearance for them since his return.
He was part of the team that lost 2-1 to Free State Stars in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows player will be anticipating a starting 11 call-up when Chippa take on the Brazilians.