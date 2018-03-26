Warriors edged in title race

The Titans beat the Knights by four wickets to clinch the Sunfoil Series trophy at SuperSport Park in Centurion yesterday.

The home team, faced with an apparently simple target of 110 for victory, had some nervous moments before they finally fell over the line shortly after tea on the final day.

The positive result was initially made possible by the decision of the two teams to limit their first innings to 40 overs after the first two days were lost to rain.

The Knights were only able to reach 169/7 in their overs while the Titans raced to 269/3.

The next big step towards victory was prompted by allrounder Chris Morris, who grabbed a season-best 6/55 in the Knights’ second innings, with the assistance of Malusi Siboto (3/43).

The only Knights batsmen to really impress were Rudi Second (76) and David Miller (52), with only two other batsmen reaching double figures.

If the Titans thought they would stroll to victory, Marchant de Lange disabused them.

The big paceman dismissed opener Andrea Agathangelou, Rivaldo Moonsamy and Farhaan Behardien and it required a quick 43 from Heino Kuhn to take the Titans most of the way to their target.

Even so, Duanne Olivier removed Kuhn and Henry Davids and it required Shaun van Berg to belt a four off De Lange to finish the game off.

The final result of the Sunfoil Series was tight, with the Titans just pipping the Warriors, who drew against the Dolphins, by 1.52 points.