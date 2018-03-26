Morkel delivers goods

Career-best figures push SA to thumping victory in third test

In the end, it was about the cricket after all — the white-hot cricket played by South Africa, who beat Australia with a day to spare at Newlands yesterday to take with them to the Wanderers the prospect of achieving something not done in their lifetimes.

Morne Morkel stepped into the spotlight to take 5/23 in discombobulated Australia’s shambolic second innings of 107 that was all over in 39.4 overs and just more than three hours, and with all 10 wickets falling for 57 runs inside a single session.

That earned South Africa victory by 322 runs and gave Morkel match figures of 9/110, the best of his career.

There is thus poignance in the fact that the Wanderers test that starts on Friday will be Morkel’s last – if he cracks the nod in a dressingroom crowded with quality quicks.

And the Wanderers is where South Africa will go to try to do what they have not done since March 1970 – win a home series against Australia.

Given South Africa’s 2-1 lead, all they will need in Johannesburg is a draw.

Until after lunch, which Australia reached on 47 without loss in search of their victory mountain of 430, the action on the field was overshadowed by Australia captain Steve Smith’s admission that his team had tampered with the ball during Saturday’s play.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner relinquished their roles for the rest of the Newlands match before play started yesterday and wicketkeeper Tim Paine was installed as captain.

Cricket Australia are mounting an urgent investigation, and Smith and Australia coach Darren Lehmann – who Smith claimed was not involved – are facing calls for their heads to roll.

The Australians were booed onto the field when South Africa resumed on 238/5, and the visitors’ celebrations were muted when AB de Villiers edged Josh Hazlewood to first slip in the 11th over of the morning.

De Villiers’s 63 was part of a stand of 68 he shared with Quinton de Kock, who scored 65 before he was caught behind off Pat Cummins.