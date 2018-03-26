GALLERY | Milestone year for SPAR women’s race

With just over five weeks to go, women around the Bay can start gearing up for a milestone year of the annual SPAR Women’s Challenge.

The Challenge, set to be held on May 5 at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand, will be celebrating its 25th birthday in the Friendly City this year.

As part of the celebrations, SPAR will be giving away 25 pairs of running shoes, with five pairs up for grabs in each of the five weeks leading up to race day. More information on this will be made public soon.

“This year is extra special to us as it marks the 25th birthday of ‘The Most beautiful Road Race’ in Port Elizabeth. Women are an integral part of our community and we would like to take this opportunity to celebrate them,” SPAR Eastern Cape advertising manager, Roseann Shadrach said.

“On behalf of SPAR Eastern Cape, we extend an invitation to all the beautiful women of our Bay to join us in participating and celebrating this beautiful milestone.

“It’s a time to celebrate women and what better way than ‘The Most beautiful Road Race’.”

The Herald will also share in the birthday celebrations as the event’s media sponsor for the second consecutive year.

“The 25th edition of the SPAR women’s race promises to offer the best yet. As The Herald, we are extremely proud and privileged to once again partner with Nelson Mandela Bay’s most beautiful race of the year, and look forward to celebrating a remarkable milestone,” The Herald general manager Nadeem Joshua said.

“Not only does it offer a spectacular road racing opportunity for top athletes in and around South Africa, but also celebrates formidable women from all walks of life. This promises an experience not to be missed.”

Participants have until May 2 at 5pm to enter the 5km and 10km races, with online entries available at www.sparwomensrace.co.za

Entry forms can be collected in person from all SPAR stores in Port Elizabeth and Jeffreys Bay, as well as sports stores including Footballer, Brian Bands, Action Sports Walmer or Summerstrand, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Brocketts in Uitenhage.

The first 10 000 entrants will receive the official SPAR Women’s Challenge T-shirts.

Race packs, which will include the race number and official T-shirt, can be collected on May 3 or at 5.30am on the race morning.

The 10km race will start at 7am, followed by the 5km race at 8am. Entries for the 10km race cost R70 per licensed athlete and R100 for unlicensed athletes, while participants in the 5km race will pay R70 each.

For more information, visit the SPAR Eastern Cape Facebook page.