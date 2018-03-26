Kings coach fed up with latest loss

Benetton’s early tries help secure game

Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids was left fuming after his team’s slow start contributed to a narrow 36-35 PRO14 defeat against Italian outfit Benetton.

The sluggish Kings were trailing 12-0 in the sixth minute after conceding two early tries in a high-scoring clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

A crowd of 4 913 fans were treated to a try feast by two teams that were never afraid to give the ball air in a game that had a festival feel to it at times.

It was five-star entertainment for the crowd, with 10 tries being scored as both sides fought for the victory.

After beating the Dragons in their previous game, Davids had told his team not to go into dreamland and expect things to come easily against the Italians.

But that is exactly what happened in the opening six minutes when Tomas Baravelle and Marco Lazzaroni crossed for early tries.

“You can’t start any rugby game by conceding two early tries. We had a slow start and had to keep chasing the scoreboard and that puts you on the back foot,” Davids said.

“I am disappointed with the result. I feel we let ourselves down and we actually lost against ourselves.

“The Kings had ample opportunities to score points, but we lost possession because of fundamental mistakes or bad decisions.

“We just kept the opposition in the game. The Kings scored points and then made a silly mistake from a kickoff receipt. That resulted in turnover ball and the opposition then returned the ball.”

Davids has called for a big improvement in his team’s kicking skills during their final three matches.

“We put ourselves under tremendous pressure by not kicking the ball out when we were in our back 50.

“Kicking is a fundamental skill and that is something we have to get right. We let Benetton back into the game.