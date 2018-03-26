Federer loss leaves tourney wide open

Roger Federer suffered a shock 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) defeat to Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis on Saturday that will cost the Swiss his world No 1 ranking and leaves the Miami men’s tournament wide open.

With defending champion Federer and six-time Miami Open winner Novak Djokovic exiting early, the likes of second seed Maric Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov (3), and Indian Wells winner Juan Martin del Potro (5) will all fancy their chances over the coming week.

Alexander Zverev will also be in the mix but the German fourth seed had a close shave on Saturday, needing three sets to advance past Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4 1-6 7-6(5), while Denis Shapovalov also moved on by defeating Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.

Kokkinakis had trained with Federer but had never played the Swiss previously.

With his vicious forehand dialled in, the Australian was able to wear down Federer, who announced after the match that he was again skipping the European clay court season.

A disappointed Federer, who loses his No 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal with the loss, said he just could not raise his game.

“Sometimes you have these matches,” he said. “Sometimes you find a way through. I just couldn’t get it done today.”