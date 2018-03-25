EP’s elephants ready to charge!

It is difficult to find anyone involved in the administration of Eastern Province rugby who does not have a beaming smile on their dial these days.

Now that their crippling financial woes have been cast aside, the daunting battle to make EP’s junior and senior teams more competitive starts in earnest.

EP president Andre Rademan wants next month’s Supersport Rugby Challenge triple-header at the Wolfson Stadium to be a celebration for the resurgent union.

The main match of the day, between EP and Western Province on April 22, will mark the return of the much-loved elephant logo to the EP jersey.

Last year, more than 10 000 fans attended the triple-header and Rademan is hoping for an even bigger crowd this time.

“I am really looking forward to the day and it is great that the tournament is kicking off here in Port Elizabeth,” Rademan said.

“We are playing the defending champions, Western Province, so it will be a massive game. Imagine if we can win that one.

“It is a big ask, but we will use some of the PRO14 players because the Southern Kings have a big squad.

“I am hoping for a big crowd and it will be a celebration day for Eastern Province and the return of the elephant logo and all its heritage,” Rademan said.

Last year, Western Province completed a dream season in the inaugural SuperSport Rugby Challenge by beating a gutsy Griquas 28-19 in Cape Town to become the first winners of the tournament.

The victory, their 11th in a row, delivered not only R500 000 in prize money but also ensured that they remained unbeaten in the tournament.

“We will try to get the strongest side on the field to play Western Province,” Rademan said

“The plan is to use some of our Southern Kings PRO14 players and some of our club players. Last year we did not have money to sign players and we had to use club players in a professional competition because we wanted to make the financial turnaround.”

Rademan said his union’s strategic planning meeting had been a big success.