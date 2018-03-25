ECX Dragon weightlifters to compete internationally

Three ECX Dragon weightlifters will tackle the long flight across international waters as they compete in various competitions over the next few weeks.

Mona Pretorius (Commonwealth Games), James Farquhar and Jayden Pretorius (African Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships) have been putting the final touches to their pre-competition preparations as they head off to different corners of the globe in their quest for gold.Speaking to Weekend Post at their Sardinia Bay gym, Mona and the boys were raring to go as they look to overcome a host of international stars on their way to the top.

She qualified for the Commonwealth Games after a strong performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2016 in Malaysia, where the brunette powerhouse achieved a 194kg total to secure automatic qualification into the SA team travelling to the Gold Coast in just more than a week’s time.

She also participated in other competitions, including the Arnold Classic Africa Championships in May last year, where she picked up gold for her 113 clean and jerk and 83kg snatch in the 69kg class and was named best female lifter of the competition.

She competed at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim in December last year. There she claimed 13th place after completing a 113kg clean and jerk, as well as a 88kg snatch, totaling 201kg, which ensured she was the highest-placed South African at the competition.

She also broke the clean and jerk record at the Cattle and Kilos weightlifting competition in Texas, bettering the previous record of 110kg by two kilograms, in addition to the gold medal she picked up.

About her aims for the Games, she said a podium finish was high on her list of priorities, even though her selection to the three-women team was reason enough to be proud. She admitted however that a gold medal would be the best result.