ECX Dragon weightlifters to compete internationally
Three ECX Dragon weightlifters will tackle the long flight across international waters as they compete in various competitions over the next few weeks.
Mona Pretorius (Commonwealth Games), James Farquhar and Jayden Pretorius (African Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships) have been putting the final touches to their pre-competition preparations as they head off to different corners of the globe in their quest for gold.Speaking to Weekend Post at their Sardinia Bay gym, Mona and the boys were raring to go as they look to overcome a host of international stars on their way to the top.
She qualified for the Commonwealth Games after a strong performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2016 in Malaysia, where the brunette powerhouse achieved a 194kg total to secure automatic qualification into the SA team travelling to the Gold Coast in just more than a week’s time.
She also participated in other competitions, including the Arnold Classic Africa Championships in May last year, where she picked up gold for her 113 clean and jerk and 83kg snatch in the 69kg class and was named best female lifter of the competition.
She competed at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim in December last year. There she claimed 13th place after completing a 113kg clean and jerk, as well as a 88kg snatch, totaling 201kg, which ensured she was the highest-placed South African at the competition.
She also broke the clean and jerk record at the Cattle and Kilos weightlifting competition in Texas, bettering the previous record of 110kg by two kilograms, in addition to the gold medal she picked up.
About her aims for the Games, she said a podium finish was high on her list of priorities, even though her selection to the three-women team was reason enough to be proud. She admitted however that a gold medal would be the best result.
Now based in Fort Worth, Texas, Mona is a weightlifting coach at BlackBox Strength and Conditioning, which is owned by her coach, Dutch Lowy. In South Africa, she is coached by her dad and SA coach Pieter Pretorius
Mona said the reason for her return prior to her journey Down Under was to be close to her team and to draw motivation from being with her weightlifting family.
“I arrived back at the beginning of this month, and it’s been such a joy to be with the team – you feel the motivation and excitement because everyone is working hard, so I think just having that and the team behind me pushes me to be a better athlete.
“I’ve been lucky that I’ve been able to work with youth athletes both here [in South Africa] and in the US.”
Meanwhile, Farquhar and Pretorius, both 16, jetted off to the land of the pyramids to compete at the African Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Cairo.
The competition which takes place from today to March 30, will see the pair testing their might against the best youth and junior lifters from around the continent.
This will be their debut competition at international level and both are hoping to put up good performances.
“To get gold would be a good achievement for me, depending on what weight class I choose to compete in, but I will be happy with a podium result as well,” Farquhar said.
“The coaching we have been getting here [at ECX] has been next-level, both James and I have learnt so much in the time that we have been here, and to win a medal would be great to show that all the hard work is paying off.”