‘Don’t become pro player’

Chippa striker wants sons to play soccer as a hobby

Chippa United striker Edward Manqele would prefer his sons not to follow in his footsteps as professional soccer players, due to past hardships that he had to tackle during his seven years in the professional game.

The father of two boys, aged seven and three, said he would rather his children took up soccer as a hobby.

“With the things that I have gone through in football, I don’t think I would allow [my sons] to play soccer professionally. I would prefer them to rather go to school and we’ll take it from there,” Manqele said.

“What I went through was traumatic. When you don’t play, some people tend to drink a lot, do drugs and get friends that will influence you in a negative manner.”

The 30-year-old player went six months without game time during his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns and that pushed the him off the edge.

However, Manqele has put all that behind him and his focus now is to get Chippa into a respectable position on the log at the end of the season

The comeback kid joined the Chilli Boys during the 2014-15 season and the following season left for Kaizer Chiefs.

He returned to Port Elizabeth at the start of this year after spending five months with Free State Stars.

The striker seemed to be having a splendid time with the Bethlehem team, having had regular game time and banging in goals.

He scored three goals from the nine matches he featured in for Stars.

Now back at Chippa, he has made only one appearance for the team, which was their 2-1 loss to Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 16.

So what prompted the move to Port Elizabeth?

“I was in communication with the previous Chippa coach, Teboho Moloi, and he was the one who persuaded me to come to this side,” Manqele said.

“Since Chippa has a special place in my heart, I thought, ‘Let me come back and help the team going forward’.