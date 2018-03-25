‘Don’t become pro player’
Chippa striker wants sons to play soccer as a hobby
Chippa United striker Edward Manqele would prefer his sons not to follow in his footsteps as professional soccer players, due to past hardships that he had to tackle during his seven years in the professional game.
The father of two boys, aged seven and three, said he would rather his children took up soccer as a hobby.
“With the things that I have gone through in football, I don’t think I would allow [my sons] to play soccer professionally. I would prefer them to rather go to school and we’ll take it from there,” Manqele said.
“What I went through was traumatic. When you don’t play, some people tend to drink a lot, do drugs and get friends that will influence you in a negative manner.”
The 30-year-old player went six months without game time during his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns and that pushed the him off the edge.
However, Manqele has put all that behind him and his focus now is to get Chippa into a respectable position on the log at the end of the season
The comeback kid joined the Chilli Boys during the 2014-15 season and the following season left for Kaizer Chiefs.
He returned to Port Elizabeth at the start of this year after spending five months with Free State Stars.
The striker seemed to be having a splendid time with the Bethlehem team, having had regular game time and banging in goals.
He scored three goals from the nine matches he featured in for Stars.
Now back at Chippa, he has made only one appearance for the team, which was their 2-1 loss to Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 16.
So what prompted the move to Port Elizabeth?
“I was in communication with the previous Chippa coach, Teboho Moloi, and he was the one who persuaded me to come to this side,” Manqele said.
“Since Chippa has a special place in my heart, I thought, ‘Let me come back and help the team going forward’.
“Yes, I was happy at Free State Stars, but I am also happy where I am.
“I just waiting for my chance to play. I just have to be patient.
“Things have been looking good so far. There is the new coach now and we have to adopt to his style of coaching, but the guys are getting there.
“The two-week break that we have will help us work on our game. The guys are working hard and are doing well at training,” he said.
“We have been implementing the style the coach has brought to the team.”
Chippa ended their eight-game winless drought last week when they beat Stars 1-0 in a PSL fixture.
Manqele said the win was a motivation for the team, because Chippa had been in a shaky position on the log before the win.
He is convinced that recording five points from their next three matches could get them into a favourable position on the log.
“I think if we are able to get five points from three games it could be good for us to move far away from relegation. Five points at least will put us into the top eight.
“If you check were we were before the win, it was not a good position, but now we are in a good position.”
The Gauteng-born player made his big break into the PSL in 2011 when he signed his first professional contract for Stars.
Although Manqele has played for many teams in the league, such as Moroko Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, he said Swallows was the team that he held close to his heart.
“The coach at Swallows knew me very well. My teammates were very supportive and we got along very well.”
His worst moments were during his stay at Sundowns.
“But, I have taken some of the things as a positive going forward. Life will never be perfect – there will be some hard times.”