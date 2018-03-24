Tense battle in test
It should have been Morne Morkel’s day at Newlands yesterday, or Dean Elgar’s, or even Steve Smith’s on the second day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.
Morkel became the fifth bowler to take 300 wickets for South Africa in test cricket. Elgar scored 141 not out, which made him only the second player after West Indian great Desmond Haynes to carry his bat three times in tests.
Smith joined the 10 other fielders who have taken five catches in a test innings, the most by a player who is not the wicketkeeper.
But the day was hijacked by those who, instead of spectating, as they were supposed to do, chose to try to be part of South Africa’s bid to win the third test against Australia.
They failed and were evicted from the ground for verbally abusing David Warner, singing songs about his wife, and wearing T-shirts deemed unacceptable.
Someone should tell them that, when bad light forced stumps 10 overs early, Australia were 245/9 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 311.
The home side, then, will take a lead of 66 runs into the third day. But rain is forecast for today, which will come as a relief to parched Capetonians, but not to those who are still welcome at Newlands.
South Africa’s bowlers claimed 5/25 before and after tea to regain the advantage they squandered with the bat on the first day by losing 6/37.
In the sixth over of Australia’s reply, Kagiso Rabada, who had to win an appeal against a ban he earned during the second test at St George’s Park to be able to play at Newlands, uprooted David Warner’s off stump.
Warner’s punchy 30 came off 14 balls and featured five fours and a six. Five overs after Warner went, Morkel had a pulling Usman Khawaja caught at fine leg for five with his third delivery.
The tall fast bowler moved to 299 wickets in the third over after lunch, when Steve Smith sent a catch looping to gully.
When Shaun Marsh was caught behind before tea, Morkel joined the 300 club, whose other members are Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Allan Donald.
Morkel’s removal of Marsh ended a stand of 78 he shared with opener Cameron Bancroft, the biggest of the innings.
Vernon Philander trapped Bancroft in front for 77.
Philander struck once more after tea to have Mitchell Marsh caught behind, and Rabada had Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc both taken at third slip by AB de Villiers.
Lyon was dropped on 12 by Hashim Amla at first slip off Rabada, and on 32 by De Villiers at third slip off Morkel.
The South Africans finally rid themselves of Lyon when he skied Morkel to deep point, where Elgar ran hard to take a fine catch.
Elgar, who batted for more than seven hours, and Rabada resumed on 266/8 and took their partnership to 50 before Rabada edged off-spinner Lyon to Smith at slip to go for 22.
Four balls later Lyon dismissed Morkel in the same fashion to end the innings.