Tense battle in test

It should have been Morne Morkel’s day at Newlands yesterday, or Dean Elgar’s, or even Steve Smith’s on the second day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.

Morkel became the fifth bowler to take 300 wickets for South Africa in test cricket. Elgar scored 141 not out, which made him only the second player after West Indian great Desmond Haynes to carry his bat three times in tests.

Smith joined the 10 other fielders who have taken five catches in a test innings, the most by a player who is not the wicketkeeper.

But the day was hijacked by those who, instead of spectating, as they were supposed to do, chose to try to be part of South Africa’s bid to win the third test against Australia.

They failed and were evicted from the ground for verbally abusing David Warner, singing songs about his wife, and wearing T-shirts deemed unacceptable.

Someone should tell them that, when bad light forced stumps 10 overs early, Australia were 245/9 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 311.

The home side, then, will take a lead of 66 runs into the third day. But rain is forecast for today, which will come as a relief to parched Capetonians, but not to those who are still welcome at Newlands.

South Africa’s bowlers claimed 5/25 before and after tea to regain the advantage they squandered with the bat on the first day by losing 6/37.

In the sixth over of Australia’s reply, Kagiso Rabada, who had to win an appeal against a ban he earned during the second test at St George’s Park to be able to play at Newlands, uprooted David Warner’s off stump.