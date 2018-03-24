Last bid for misfiring Madibaz

The FNB Madibaz rugby team are fired up for one final throw of the dice when they play their last league game in the Varsity Cup this year in Pretoria on Monday.

Up against UP-Tuks, Nelson Mandela University captain Riaan Esterhuizen’s outfit know that this is their last chance to salvage something from the season.

Without a win in seven matches, Madibaz find themselves at the bottom of the log, but they could still avoid automatic relegation to the Varsity Shield if they pull off victory on Monday.

They are three points behind Central University of Technology and a win over UP-Tuks could see them move into second from last, provided CUT don’t win their final game against Bloem rivals Free State University.

It has been a frustrating season for Esterhuizen and his charges, exemplified, he said, by their most recent match against Free State, which they lost 28-22.

“We were 7-0 down early on, but then we started to play in the right areas of the field and they could not absorb the pressure,” said the midfielder.

“We started to accumulate points through two tries, one of which was a nine-pointer, and a penalty to lead 19-7 at half time.”

However, a yellow card had put them on the back foot in the second half.

“In addition, on our power play we couldn’t manage to get the scrum under control on our ball, so that cost us dearly.”