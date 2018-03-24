Kings chasing scent of victory

Roused by a thumping 45-13 maiden PRO14 win over the Dragons, the Southern Kings will be scenting blood when they face Benetton at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today.

They have, however, been warned by their coach Deon Davids not to go into dreamland after thrashing the Welsh outfit in impressive fashion.

“Benetton will have all their international players back for this game and will be keen to bounce back after having lost their last match,” Davids said.

After having to wait so long to savour the sweet taste of success, the home side will want more of the same winning feeling against the Italians.

While the Kings were able to take a threeweek breather after beating the Dragons, Benetton were in action last Friday when they went down 31-25 to Cardiff Blues in a rescheduled game.

There were 4 574 fans at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the Dragons clash and a bigger turnout is expected today.

With four games left in the season, there is still an opportunity for the Kings to climb above the unsettled Dragons squad on the log.

While the Kings will have new spring in their step after their impressive win, the Dragons’ confidence will have been badly shaken after they shipped six tries against the Port Elizabeth side.