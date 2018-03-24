Kings chasing scent of victory
Roused by a thumping 45-13 maiden PRO14 win over the Dragons, the Southern Kings will be scenting blood when they face Benetton at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today.
They have, however, been warned by their coach Deon Davids not to go into dreamland after thrashing the Welsh outfit in impressive fashion.
“Benetton will have all their international players back for this game and will be keen to bounce back after having lost their last match,” Davids said.
After having to wait so long to savour the sweet taste of success, the home side will want more of the same winning feeling against the Italians.
While the Kings were able to take a threeweek breather after beating the Dragons, Benetton were in action last Friday when they went down 31-25 to Cardiff Blues in a rescheduled game.
There were 4 574 fans at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the Dragons clash and a bigger turnout is expected today.
With four games left in the season, there is still an opportunity for the Kings to climb above the unsettled Dragons squad on the log.
While the Kings will have new spring in their step after their impressive win, the Dragons’ confidence will have been badly shaken after they shipped six tries against the Port Elizabeth side.
A plus for the Kings is that they have completed the overseas leg of the tournament, and their remaining games will be played at home.
After 17 rounds, the Kings are eight points adrift of the Dragons, who have only won two games in what has been a testing season for the Welshmen.
After today’s clash, the Kings have home games against: Munster (April 7), Cardiff Blues (April 14) and the Cheetahs (April 27).
The Cardiff and Cheetahs games will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the Munster clash at the Outeniqua Stadium in George.
When the teams met in the first round last year in Italy, Benetton ran out easy 31-3 winners at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso.
The Kings have made several changes for the game, and will field a new halfback combination.
In-form flyhalf Kurt Coleman takes the place of Martin du Toit, who moves to the bench for the round 18 clash.
In another switch, scrumhalf Rowan Gouws has been named among the replacements to make way for Godlen Masimla.
With skipper Michael Willemse unavailable because of a knee injury, experienced prop Schalk Ferreira will lead the Kings into battle.
Today’s teams:
Southern Kings: (Nos 15 to 9): Masixole Banda, Michael Makase, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Alshaun Bock, Kurt Coleman, Godlen Masimla. (Nos 1 to 8) Schalk Ferreira (captain), Stephan Coetzee, Pieter Scholtz, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm. Replacements: (Nos 16 to 23): Tango Balekile, Johan Smith, Luvuyo Pupuma, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Lusanda Badiyana, Rowan Gouws, Martin du Toit, Jacques Nel.
Benetton: Luca Sperandio, Michael Tagicakibau, Tommaso Iannone, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane, Marty Banks, Giorgio Bronzini, Federico Zani, Hame Faiva, Matteo Zanusso; Marco Fuser Irne Herbst, Francesco Minto, Marco Barbini (capt), Nasi Manu, Tomas Baravalle, Riccardo Brugnara, Cherif Traore, Marco Lazzaroni, Engjel Makelara, Ian McKinley, Alberto Sgarbi, Andrea Bronzini. Referee: Quinton Immelman.
The match will be shown live on SS1 at 3pm.