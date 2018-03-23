Fierce contest on cards for Kings

Benetton will attack with their powerful forwards and strong ball carriers when they hunt for their ninth PRO14 win, Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has warned.

If Davids’s analysis is correct, a fierce contest is on the cards when the Italian side take on a rejuvenated Kings outfit at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.

After their impressive maiden 45-13 win over the Dragons, the Kings will be hunting for backto-back wins as they attempt to climb up the log.

“Benetton have a very strong pack of forwards, with good ball carriers and they are a physical side,” Davids said.

“Getting their test players back will be a boost for them and they will be a big challenge for us.

“After our win over the Dragons, the guys are energised and ready to go.

“There is a lot of confidence and the guys have a spring in their step.

“It is important for us that we do not go into dreamland after our last win and think it is going to come easy.

“We will be facing quality sides in our last games against Benetton, Munster, Cardiff Blues and the Cheetahs. Benetton are very well organised in defence.”

Powerful tight head prop Pieter Scholtz said the Kings were fired up for the clash.

“The win over the Dragons meant a lot to us and we have a much better vibe in the side,” he said.

“Though we have only won one game even the training is going better. We have a winning culture now.

“I like to shout to my teammates to get stuck in and tackle during games. Now everyone is doing it, so I have fired them all up.”

While the Kings are stranded at the bottom of the log with nine points from 17 games. Benetton are fifth in Conference B with 39 points.