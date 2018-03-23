Caster misses Budd’s record

What a clock up. A faulty timing system marred the final Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix meet in Paarl last night, leaving spectators and athletes confused about their times.

On the plus side, the athletes delivered some great contests, with Akani Simbine showing recently returned 100m champion Simon Magakwe just who’s the boss.

In the 200m, national champion Luxolo Adams chased down the more experienced Anaso Jobodwana, the 2015 world champion, over the final metres to snatch a dramatic victory.

Most of the talk ahead of this meet at the Dal Josaphat stadium had been about Caster Semenya and her bid to break Zola Budd’s 34year-old 1 500m record.