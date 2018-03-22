Proteas ponder team selection ahead of crucial test at Newlands

South Africa are still unsure over two selections ahead of the crucial third test against Australia at Newlands today as captain Faf du Plessis hailed the “fair” process that made fast bowler Kagiso Rabada available for the game.

Du Plessis said yesterday that allrounder Chris Morris and seamer Duanne Olivier had been released from the expanded 17-man squad, but the home side was still mulling over two positions.

Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma is fit again after a finger injury and is contesting a place with Theunis de Bruyn, who played in the first two tests but averaged only 19.

“We have a lot of confidence in Temba. He has not had a lot of cricket recently but the quality is there and it is a good ground for him,” Du Plessis said.

Bavuma scored his only test century at Newlands against England in 2016.

The other position under discussion is that of seamer Lungi Ngidi and the more experienced Morne Morkel, with the former struggling with a toe problem having taken a match aggregate of 5/75 in the second test victory in Port Elizabeth.

“Lungi bowled really well in the previous game, but he has got a bit of a toe problem. If he is not 100% then it is not a difficult decision,” Du Plessis said.

Morkel announced he would retire from all forms of international cricket after this series, and sits on 297 test wickets.

Du Plessis said that selection discussions always involved ensuring the side met the transformation goals of Cricket South Africa.

“The first priority will be to try and get those balances right,” he said.