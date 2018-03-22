Kings’ faith in Coleman

The Southern Kings have put their faith in flyhalf Kurt Coleman to mastermind a second PRO14 win when they face Benetton at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Coleman made a big impression when he played off the bench when the Kings beat the Dragons, and the former Stormers pivot has been rewarded with a starting berth.

The six-try feast against the Dragons was set in motion in the second half when Coleman carved open the Welsh defence before off-loading to centre Luzuko Vulindlu, who went over for his second try of the evening.

Apart from his tactical play, Coleman also kicked six conversions and a penalty in a maiden PRO14 win which broke a 16-game losing streak.

Coleman takes the place of Martin du Toit, who moves to the bench for the round-18 clash against the Italians.

In another switch, scrumhalf Rowan Gouws has been named among the replacements to make way for Godlen Masimla.

“Against the Dragons, Kurt played his best game since he joined us,” Kings head coach Deon Davids said. “He showed the ability that he has.