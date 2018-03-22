Graeme take on Grey in feast of rugby

Excited about hosting another festival, Graeme College are geared up to tackle one of the Eastern Cape’s big guns when they meet Grey High in the final fixture of the Pam Golding Properties Graeme Rugby Day in Grahamstown on Saturday.

This fixture will replace their traditional mid-year match against the Port Elizabeth giants, a date which has often been plagued by a clash with the Meyer Sauerman week.

While the hosts would love to crown the occasion with a rare victory over their Port Elizabeth rivals, Graeme coach Jonty van der Meulen said the day went a lot further than just producing a winning result.

“This is a massive showcase for our school and it is really great to be able to host the Eastern Cape’s top sides in a wonderful festival of schoolboy rugby,” he said.

“The anticipation is not only about having such a big game against Grey, but also the chance for us as a school to make a contribution to rugby in the region.”

Van der Meulen acknowledged that the team’s preparations had been hampered by other activities, most notably the first cricket team’s qualification for the Twenty20 national finals in Pretoria last week.

“We had seven players away for the weekend so we decided not to have a preseason match as planned,” he said.