Woodridge to defend hockey cup

Attack will be the nature of the game as Woodridge go about defending their title when the PE Central edition of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge takes place at Westering tomorrow.

A total of 10 schools, divided into two sections, will vie for the honour of representing the region at the provincial finals which will be held at Woodridge, just outside Port Elizabeth, in August.

The co-ed school won the tournament in thrilling style last year and coach Maxime Bird said there was an air of excitement in their camp as they prepared for tomorrow’s showdown.

“The girls are really looking forward to this challenge and for a school like ours, which does not have that many matches during the year, this is a great tournament to be involved in,” she said.

“There is a lot of intensity during the day because the matches are played over such a short time [15 minutes] and it’s a matter of attack, attack, attack.

“It’s not the sort of format where you can park the bus and defend because a draw doesn’t mean much, so you have to aim at scoring goals.”

Coming at the start of the season, Bird said they had not had much preparation, but all the teams were in the same boat.

“We only chose our side last week, but have a few players back from last year and some nice young talent with quite a bit of depth,” she said.