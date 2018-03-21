PE para-triathlete wins gold

Parkin claims first national title at SA championships in Bloemfontein

Port Elizabeth para-triathlete Charl Parkin’s bid for an Olympic appearance received another shot in the arm when he claimed gold at the SA Triathlon Championships at the weekend.

Parkin left African champion Sebastian Crawford in his wake as he strode home for his first national title at the event, held in Maselspoort, Bloemfontein, on Saturday.

Racing in the PTS3 category, Parkin said his race was helped tremendously by the overnight rain which had fallen a few days prior to the championships.

“The Modderrivier looked like a mud river, but the water wasn’t cold, it’s not like the Ocean Racing Series where the water is choppy. It was quite calm, despite the limited visibility,” he said.

Parkin said his swim at the championships had been much better than previous championships, as he initially planned to stay in Crawford’s slipstream, but decided during the swim to just give it a go.

“My whole plan was to sit in his slipstream during the swim, but after about 200 metres I swam past him and decided to just keep going,” Parkin said.

He chucked his initial game plan out of the water as he transitioned from the swim to the bike.