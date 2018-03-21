Ex-Dragons player Pretorius brings PRO14 experience to Kings
New signing Sarel Pretorius is a quality scrumhalf who will add value and experience to the Southern Kings going forward, head coach Deon Davids says.
Pretorius, 33, who has been playing for Welsh club the Dragons since leaving the Cheetahs in 2015, said it was the right time to head back to South Africa.
During his time in Wales, Pretorius impressed with his eye for a gap and speed around the park, making 70 appearances and scoring 14 tries.
However, the Dragons have signed Wales international Rhodri Williams from Bristol and Rhodri Davies from Rotherham for next season.
Pretorius missed the Dragons’ recent loss to the Kings in Port Elizabeth because of illness, but is set to return to face his former side, the Cheetahs, on Friday.
“We are happy that Sarel has decided to join us for the next two years,” Davids said.
“Sarel is a quality player and he has got PRO14 experience and he has upped his skills in different levels.
“We know he is quite a nippy scrumhalf and he has a good service with the ability to kick from the base.
“I am excited at the prospect of having him in our squad, not only because of his playing ability but also because of what our younger players will be able to learn from him,” Davids said.
Pretorius said he was looking forward to his new challenge.
“I’m very excited and I’m really looking forward to it. I think that there is a lot of good talent there in Port Elizabeth,” Pretorius said.
“I made my mind up when we were touring South Africa a few weeks ago.
“I realised how much I was missing the sun, nice braais and stuff like that. It’s a good time for my family and myself to go back home now.”
Newly elected Southern Kings board chairman Andre Rademan said Pretorius would bring vital experience to the Kings.
“We are extremely pleased to have secured the services of a player of Sarel’s abilities and have no doubt he will prove to be a great success at the Kings,” Rademan said.
“He is exactly the kind of player we need to add to our young squad. Sarel is exciting and brings a wealth of experience with him.”
The Kings, meanwhile, will have to find a new captain for their game against Benetton at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Elizabeth on Saturday.
Kings medical staff said skipper Michael Willemse had injured his knee during his team’s win over the Dragons.
Willemse will be sidelined for about eight weeks and prop Schalk Ferreira is expected to take over the captaincy duties.
Wing Anthonie Volmink has also been laid low by a knee injury and Alshaun Bock is expected to take his place.
The Kings will name their team today.