Ex-Dragons player Pretorius brings PRO14 experience to Kings

New signing Sarel Pretorius is a quality scrumhalf who will add value and experience to the Southern Kings going forward, head coach Deon Davids says.

Pretorius, 33, who has been playing for Welsh club the Dragons since leaving the Cheetahs in 2015, said it was the right time to head back to South Africa.

During his time in Wales, Pretorius impressed with his eye for a gap and speed around the park, making 70 appearances and scoring 14 tries.

However, the Dragons have signed Wales international Rhodri Williams from Bristol and Rhodri Davies from Rotherham for next season.

Pretorius missed the Dragons’ recent loss to the Kings in Port Elizabeth because of illness, but is set to return to face his former side, the Cheetahs, on Friday.

“We are happy that Sarel has decided to join us for the next two years,” Davids said.

“Sarel is a quality player and he has got PRO14 experience and he has upped his skills in different levels.

“We know he is quite a nippy scrumhalf and he has a good service with the ability to kick from the base.

“I am excited at the prospect of having him in our squad, not only because of his playing ability but also because of what our younger players will be able to learn from him,” Davids said.

Pretorius said he was looking forward to his new challenge.