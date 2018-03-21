Chippa focus on spot in premiership’s top eight

Chippa United’s Mark Mayambela is adamant the Port Elizabeth-based Premier Soccer League side will finish in the top eight of the Absa Premiership this season.

But he says the players must be willing to push a little harder towards achieving that goal.

The Chilli Boys dodged the relegation bullet last year on goal difference when they finished 13th on the log, with 28 points from 30 games.

They were level on points with Baroka but finished above them on goal difference.

This time around, Chippa would prefer a stress-free finish to the league.

The plan is simple and that is to finish in the top eight on the log.

“We have the capabilities, the talent and the players,” Mayambela said.