Chippa focus on spot in premiership’s top eight
Chippa United’s Mark Mayambela is adamant the Port Elizabeth-based Premier Soccer League side will finish in the top eight of the Absa Premiership this season.
But he says the players must be willing to push a little harder towards achieving that goal.
The Chilli Boys dodged the relegation bullet last year on goal difference when they finished 13th on the log, with 28 points from 30 games.
They were level on points with Baroka but finished above them on goal difference.
This time around, Chippa would prefer a stress-free finish to the league.
The plan is simple and that is to finish in the top eight on the log.
“We have the capabilities, the talent and the players,” Mayambela said.
“Especially now with the new coach [Vladislav Heric]. He has brought about a lot of tactical mentality.
“I think it is something we lacked previously but of course a top-eight finish is a dream that the team wants and it’s achievable.”
Working hard must come with winning matches as well, which is something Chippa have been struggling to do this season.
However, they managed to end their wins drought when they beat Free State Stars 1-0, at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane at the weekend.
Chippa are now faced with a twoweek break which they could use to their advantage to master coach Heric’s philosophy.
They will also be working on their errors and sharpening up ahead of another tough encounter against former African champions and PSL log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on April 4.
The Chilli Boys lie just outside the top eight, in ninth position, with 30 points from 24 matches. They are two points adrift of Bloemfontein Celtic, who are just above them.