‘Bafana will put up good fight’
Despite little preparation for the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia‚ players are determined to put together a good showing because they are motivated by the pride of representing their country, Bafana Bafana midfielder Phakamabi Mahlambi said.
South Africa take on unpredictable Angola in the semifinal at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this afternoon.
The winner of their match will take on the winner of the other semifinal clash between hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe, with both losers meeting on Sunday as curtainraisers for the final in the afternoon.
Bafana Bafana landed safely in the Copperbelt of Ndola yesterday and hit the ground running with a light training session at the venue for the match to put finishing touches to their preparations.
Speaking soon after arrival in Ndola‚ stylish Al Ahly midfielder Mahlambi said the spirit in the camp was good and, despite little preparation, they were looking forward to giving their best for the country.
“With the squad that we have‚ we can definitely put up a good fight,” he said.
“The energy in camp is very positive and everyone is in high spirits.”
With a number of youngsters called up, Stuart Baxter will be using the tournament to give a run to players like Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena, of SuperSport United, and Siphesihle Ndlovu, of Maritzburg United.
On the other hand‚ experienced campaigners like goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Thulani Hlatshwayo and attacking midfielders Kamohelo Mokotjo and Percy Tau will use their experience to guide the youngsters.
“Being in the national team is a serious task and everyone is aware of the importance of making the nation proud,” Mahlambi said.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Mphahlele added his voice, urging Bafana Bafana senior players to raise their hands during the opening match.
Speaking before the team departed for Zambia‚ Mphahlele said senior players must share their knowledge and help the younger players to express themselves in hostile conditions.
“We have a very important role to play and we need to ensure that we do it to our utmost best‚” he said.
“These boys are the future national team and it is vitally important that we share our knowledge and experience with them.
“They may be playing on a regular basis at club level, but playing for your nation comes with a lot of pressure and we need to be there for them at all times.”
Baxter‚ who is excited by the mix of youth and experience in the squad‚ is expected to announce the squad this morning.
“We have the right blend of youth and experience which we believe can gel well together to form the right combination and fighting unit‚” he said.
Bafana Bafana have a clean bill of health ahead of the clash against Angola with the exception of Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi, who has a slight hamstring injury which the medical team will monitor overnight.