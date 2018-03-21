Despite little preparation for the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia‚ players are determined to put together a good showing because they are motivated by the pride of representing their country, Bafana Bafana midfielder Phakamabi Mahlambi said.

South Africa take on unpredictable Angola in the semifinal at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this afternoon.

The winner of their match will take on the winner of the other semifinal clash between hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe, with both losers meeting on Sunday as curtainraisers for the final in the afternoon.

Bafana Bafana landed safely in the Copperbelt of Ndola yesterday and hit the ground running with a light training session at the venue for the match to put finishing touches to their preparations.

Speaking soon after arrival in Ndola‚ stylish Al Ahly midfielder Mahlambi said the spirit in the camp was good and, despite little preparation, they were looking forward to giving their best for the country.

“With the squad that we have‚ we can definitely put up a good fight,” he said.

“The energy in camp is very positive and everyone is in high spirits.”

With a number of youngsters called up, Stuart Baxter will be using the tournament to give a run to players like Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena, of SuperSport United, and Siphesihle Ndlovu, of Maritzburg United.

On the other hand‚ experienced campaigners like goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Thulani Hlatshwayo and attacking midfielders Kamohelo Mokotjo and Percy Tau will use their experience to guide the youngsters.