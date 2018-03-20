Workhorse Ntsila earns coach’s praise
Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has paid tribute to his “fearsome threesome”, who he says, are doing the dirty work for his team in the PRO14.
Davids singled out loose forwards Andisa Ntsila, Tienie Burger and Ruaan Lerm for special praise ahead of his side’s clash against Benetton at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
“These are the guys who are doing the dirty work and always fighting with ball in hand on their legs and making metres,” Davids said.
“It is this sort of character that you want. The players know that I am very strong on character.
“I think you can have talent, and that it is important, but sometimes character exceeds that. That is what you need in a team.”
Davids said Ntsila had been tremendous for the Kings throughout the season.
“Andisa is really stepping up and despite being inexperienced at this level, he is becoming a type of senior player.
“Andisa, in the way that he plays, is showing the sort of character that we want.”
The hard-working Ntsila was born in Queenstown where he attended Queen’s College until 2011.
He did not earn any call-ups to represent Border while at school and moved to George, where he linked up with the SWD Eagles.
Later, Ntsila played Varsity Cup rugby for the Madibaz at the start of 2015, starting six of their seven matches in the No 8 jersey.
Soon after the 2015 Varsity Cup finished, he was also included in the SWD Eagles squad for the 2015 Vodacom Cup.
In July 2016, Ntsila was drafted into the Kings Super Rugby squad and named on the bench for their round 16 match against the Lions.
He has since become one of the standout players in the Kings, despite their tough start to life in the PRO14.
The Kings, who beat the Dragons 45-13 in their last outing, will want to maintain their winning form against the Italians.
In their last outing, Benetton were beaten 31-15 by Cardiff Blues in a rescheduled game on Friday.
One of the stars in the Kings’ win over the Dragons was flyhalf Kurt Coleman, who came on to replace Martin du Toit.
The six-try feast against the Dragons was set in motion in the second half when Coleman carved open the Welsh defence before offloading to centre Luzuko Vulindlu, who went over for his second try of the evening.
Apart from his tactical play, Coleman also kicked six conversions and a penalty in a maiden PRO14 win which broke a 16-game losing streak.
Now it remains to be seen whether Coleman will be rewarded for his efforts with a starting berth against the Italians.
The Kings will name their team against Benetton tomorrow.