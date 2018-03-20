Workhorse Ntsila earns coach’s praise

Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has paid tribute to his “fearsome threesome”, who he says, are doing the dirty work for his team in the PRO14.

Davids singled out loose forwards Andisa Ntsila, Tienie Burger and Ruaan Lerm for special praise ahead of his side’s clash against Benetton at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

“These are the guys who are doing the dirty work and always fighting with ball in hand on their legs and making metres,” Davids said.

“It is this sort of character that you want. The players know that I am very strong on character.

“I think you can have talent, and that it is important, but sometimes character exceeds that. That is what you need in a team.”

Davids said Ntsila had been tremendous for the Kings throughout the season.

“Andisa is really stepping up and despite being inexperienced at this level, he is becoming a type of senior player.

“Andisa, in the way that he plays, is showing the sort of character that we want.”

The hard-working Ntsila was born in Queenstown where he attended Queen’s College until 2011.

He did not earn any call-ups to represent Border while at school and moved to George, where he linked up with the SWD Eagles.

Later, Ntsila played Varsity Cup rugby for the Madibaz at the start of 2015, starting six of their seven matches in the No 8 jersey.