Caster Semenya is looking to break Zola Budd’s 34-year-old South African 1 500m record at the final Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix meet in Paarl on Thursday.

Although there will be no pacemaker to assist her‚ Semenya‚ the world championship bronze medallist in this event‚ will go up against US-based Dominique Scott‚ holder of the 4min 07.25sec SA indoor record.

Semenya‚ winner of the SA outdoor title at the national championships in Pretoria at the weekend‚ has already come close to the 4:01.81 Budd posted in Port Elizabeth in March 1984.

Semenya went 4:01.99 at the African championships in Durban in 2016.

“At SA’s it is all about the title‚ so the race is more likely to be tactical‚” Semenya said‚ referring to her 4:10.68 effort at the Tuks track on Friday night.