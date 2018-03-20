KG hearing lengthy – and costly

Kagiso Rabada’s appeal hearing had dragged on for more than four hours when Dean Elgar sat down to talk to the media at Newlands yesterday.

Elgar had come to discuss the finer points of a series poised at 1-1 after South Africa’s rousing fightback to win the second test at St George’s Park by six wickets – a series that will resume in Cape Town on Thursday.

But Rabada’s hearing was uppermost. Except for Elgar.

“As players, you don’t have influence over what has happened in the hearing or what could happen. But it would be nice to put it behind us,” he said.

“There’s been so much noise and I think people have actually forgotten that there’s such a great series happening.”

Rabada is challenging the three demerit points he earned – and with them a two-match ban for an accumulation of eight points – for making contact with Steve Smith’s shoulder during the second test.

It was one white-hot moment in an intense contest but it is taking hours of expensive hot air to parse the rights from the wrongs.

That is hardly surprising considering heavyweight lawyers like Dali Mpofu – Rabada’s representative – are involved.

The case is being heard‚ with the help of video‚ by Michael Heron‚ queen’s counsel and former New Zealand solicitor-general.