Chilli Boys on break after win

Chippa United now have a two-week break after their hard-fought 1-0 win against Free State Stars in a Premier Soccer League fixture.

Their next encounter is against Mamelodi Sundowns on April 4 and star midfielder Mark Mayambela hopes the rest will have a positive effect on the team.

The break comes at a crucial time for the Chilli Boys, after having struggled to grab three points in eight of their previous matches this year.

But they ended their drought in the league when they beat Stars in a return match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, after losing 2-1 to the same side in the Nedbank Cup.

Mayambela welcomed the break, but admitted he was not too sure what effect it would have on the team.

“We might use it to rectify a lot of things within the team, tactically and physically,” he said.

“Maybe it might also be a negative with us having won the game.

“The confidence and the continuity is something that we have to deal with as a team.”