Pirates, Safa put paid to inclusion of Mokwena in squad for Zambian camp

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s plan to take Orlando Pirates assistant mentor Rhulani Mokwena to Zambia as part of the national team’s technical staff has turned into a public relations nightmare. It emerged yesterday that the idea had been stopped dead in its tracks.

Bafana will participate in a four-nations tournament in Zambia this week and Baxter wanted Mokwena to accompany the team as an observer to gain experience‚ with an eye to him even being national coach one day.

But Mokwena will not be on the flight to Zambia today after Baxter revealed that a communications breakdown between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Pirates put paid to that idea.

“As everybody knows, this camp has been really‚ really compromised in terms of time for preparation‚” Baxter said.

“The warning time for us to know that we were taking part [in the four-nations tournament] was very‚ very short.

“That’s made the lines of communication also a little bit short‚ and it’s possible that protocols were not followed 100%.

“So at this moment in time Rhulani will not be taking part in the camp.