Warriors close, but Knights get draw

A declaration by Knights skipper Rudi Second, setting the Warriors 256 at just over four runs an over, was beautifully timed and led to a nail-biting end with the Warriors finishing eight runs short when time was called.

The four-day Sunfoil Series match at Buffalo Park in East London was played in an excellent spirit throughout – and there is no doubt that the loss of Friday’s play because of rain would have produced a result.

With the Warriors looking to be cruising to a win at one stage, a magnificent spell of offspin bowling by wily veteran Werner Coetsee stopped them and forced a draw.

Coetsee ripped through a struggling Warriors middle-order and took 6/71 in 24 overs.

But Eddie Moore (73), Jon-Jon Smuts (41), and Gihahn Cloete (37), kept the hopes up.

In the end, though, some defensive work from Simon Harmer, 35 not out, saved the home team from an outright defeat.

The Knights started the final day with a lead of 94, with seven wickets in hand.

The Warriors, however, struck early when Second was caught by Gionne Koopman for 16, after adding but two runs to his overnight score.