Warriors close, but Knights get draw
A declaration by Knights skipper Rudi Second, setting the Warriors 256 at just over four runs an over, was beautifully timed and led to a nail-biting end with the Warriors finishing eight runs short when time was called.
The four-day Sunfoil Series match at Buffalo Park in East London was played in an excellent spirit throughout – and there is no doubt that the loss of Friday’s play because of rain would have produced a result.
With the Warriors looking to be cruising to a win at one stage, a magnificent spell of offspin bowling by wily veteran Werner Coetsee stopped them and forced a draw.
Coetsee ripped through a struggling Warriors middle-order and took 6/71 in 24 overs.
But Eddie Moore (73), Jon-Jon Smuts (41), and Gihahn Cloete (37), kept the hopes up.
In the end, though, some defensive work from Simon Harmer, 35 not out, saved the home team from an outright defeat.
The Knights started the final day with a lead of 94, with seven wickets in hand.
The Warriors, however, struck early when Second was caught by Gionne Koopman for 16, after adding but two runs to his overnight score.
David Miller then slashed wildly at fast bowler Anrich Nortje, with the ball just eluding the slip cordon to rocket to the boundary and clatter into the advertising boards.
Miller continued in aggressive mood and then attempted a sweep shot against Harmer.
The ball ballooned up off the toe of the bat and a diving Lesiba Ngoepe – at a short cover position – took a brilliant catch.
Patrick Kruger dropped anchor for a while and enjoyed some support from Ryan McLaren (20), and then Duanne Olivier, who made 27 not out.
Kruger went to his half-century off 81 balls (8×4) and was eventually out for an excellent 87 (107 balls, 15×4) on the stroke of lunch.
With the other four franchise teams locked in drawn matches, both the Warriors and Knights needed a win to head the Sunfoil log and possibly go on to clinch the trophy.
So there was little surprise when Second declared at the lunch score.
On Saturday, a disastrous 65-minute period of play either side of the lunch interval saw the Warriors slump from 125 for two wickets to 144 for nine in their first innings – seven wickets falling for 19 runs in 13 overs.
The stalemate pushed the Warriors to second spot, with the Cape Cobras placed first.