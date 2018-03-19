Tempers flare as City lose Cup game

Frustrated Benni gets physical with coaches from Costa do Sol

A feisty Benni McCarthy handed out a slap and was involved in a tunnel bust-up with the coaches of Mozambican club Costa do Sol as Cape Town City lost a tempestuous tie at the Athlone Stadium to be knocked out of the African Confederation Cup.

The City coach was involved in a touchline war of words with the opposing bench in the first half that then escalated into a punch-up during which he slapped Arturo Faria, the technical director of Maputo club.

McCarthy then confronted his opposite number, Fabio Costas, in the tunnel at half time, barging his shoulder into the Argentine and trading insults in Spanish.

It all went unseen by Ethiopian referee Belay Tadesse, whose failure to punish some bone-crunching tackles by both clubs saw tempers spill over several times.

The players also traded blows on the field in four separate skirmishes, notably after a horror tackle left Thabo Nodada bleeding from the mouth.

The game ended 2-1 to Costa do Sol who advanced on the away goals rule after losing to City in the first leg 10 days ago in Maputo.

Tshepo Gumede handled the ball as he attempted a tackle in his own penalty box to give away a penalty right at the start of the match.

The spot-kick was hammered against the crossbar by Isac Decarvalho but Terrence Tisdell followed up with a diving header to direct the rebound into the back past Shu-Aib Walters.

The penalty came after an initial midfield slip-up by Kwanda Mngonyama, who was playing in the centre of midfield in a makeshift side but struggled throughout the game with insult added to injury in the second half when he was booked for a tackle committed by Zukile Kewuti.

Kewuti equalised for City in the 15th minute after Nodada had burst down the right, played it inside to Nana Akosah-Bempah, who almost lost control before the ball went to Kewuti for an expert finish.

Nodada was one-on-one with the goalkeeper not long afterwards but slipped as he tried to go around him and lost out on a golden opportunity.