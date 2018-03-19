Manyonga doubtful for Paarl

Port Elizabeth-based world long jump champion Luvo Manyonga is doubtful for the third and final leg of the Athletix Grand Prix at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on Thursday.

Manyonga‚ who came first in the men’s long jump event at the South African track and field championships at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday night with a leap of 8.41m‚ said he was dealing with personal issues that might prevent him from performing.

“There is nothing confirmed yet. It would be great for me to compete back at home but we have to wait‚” he said.

Manyonga beat Rushwal Samaai and Zarck Visser‚ who finished second and third respectively with efforts of 8.21m and 8.07m‚ in Pretoria at the weekend.

“I am not sure when there will be clarity on my participation in Paarl‚” he said.

“I have some personal stuff that is going back and forth at the moment which I cannot disclose to the public.

“Anyway‚ I felt competition here at the championships was great.”

Meanwhile, Caster Semenya continued to dominate the local scene after running her fastest-ever time on South African soil in the 800m at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday night.