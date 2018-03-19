Chilli Boys exact sweet revenge

Chippa United’s 1-0 win over Free State Stars could have gone either way but coach Vladislav Heric was relieved his team came out tops.

The Chilli Boys exacted sweet revenge over the Bethlehem-based outfit in their Absa Premiership encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday after they narrowly lost 2-1 to the same opposition in the Nedbank Cup recently.

Heric said they changed their tactical approach in the second half and played long balls as they were trying to squeeze their opponents in their half.

“It worked alright for a couple of times but there was stress also for us to be beaten by long balls from those sides. So I had to put in extra defence for those long balls. But I’m very pleased with the fighting spirit the boys had today,” he said.

He said collecting maximum points at a time when the Chilli Boys were struggling in the league gave him hope to turn things around at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.