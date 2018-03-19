Chilli Boys exact sweet revenge
Chippa United’s 1-0 win over Free State Stars could have gone either way but coach Vladislav Heric was relieved his team came out tops.
The Chilli Boys exacted sweet revenge over the Bethlehem-based outfit in their Absa Premiership encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday after they narrowly lost 2-1 to the same opposition in the Nedbank Cup recently.
Heric said they changed their tactical approach in the second half and played long balls as they were trying to squeeze their opponents in their half.
“It worked alright for a couple of times but there was stress also for us to be beaten by long balls from those sides. So I had to put in extra defence for those long balls. But I’m very pleased with the fighting spirit the boys had today,” he said.
He said collecting maximum points at a time when the Chilli Boys were struggling in the league gave him hope to turn things around at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.
Heric also said his team deserved the points that have put now put the Chilli Boys into ninth position on the log standings with 30 points.
“We did all we could to win this game and the confidence my players have in me gives me satisfaction as their leader. And I guess there are things that we need to improve on but we are going to work on those. Now we have 2½ weeks to prepare ourselves for Mamelodi Sundowns.
“They are giants but they have to prove that in the field of play. I believe that my players will be ready for that game and we are going to spend more time together.
“Because I’ve only been here for two weeks now and in that time you can only do so much. But I’m very happy with the tactical understanding of my players.
“And that actually gives me the courage to work and it’s my hope that we are going to fight for the top eight,” Heric said.