Victory for Grey in national T20 finals

It was a wonderful day for Grey High and a difficult one for Graeme College on the opening day of the Coca-Cola Schools T20 National Finals in Pretoria yesterday as Grey won their opening two games and Graeme lost both of theirs.

In arguably the match of the day, Warriors representatives Grey claimed a superb six-wicket win over Lions reps KES.

Batting first, KES made their way to an imposing 174/7 in their 20 overs. Grey bowlers Tristan van Breda and Tiaan van Vuuren struck early before KES fought back from 38/3.

Arend Visser 3/23 was the pick of the Grey bowlers along with Van Breda (2/24).

The Grey reply was a brilliant all-round effort from the top six, who took them to a fantastic victory that sees them top of pool A after two games.

LJ du Preez (27) and Luke Beaufort (29) got them off to a flyer and captain Tristan Stubbs guided his side home with an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls.

Tiaan van Vuuren (28) added some valuable runs, but it was arguably Cody Posthumus who swung the game in Grey’s favour.