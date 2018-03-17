Praise from expert for young flags fundi
One South Africa’s most renowned and decorated beach sprint and flags specialists, Ryle de Morny, will compete in the General Tire Lifesaving National Championships in Port Elizabeth from April 2-7.
He speaks to the Weekend Post about the championship and about EP’s brilliant junior, Runaldo Pedro.
Q: How has this year’s preparation been, knowing that costs for the World Championships in Australia are covered by various sponsors?
RDM: It’s massive for the athletes who get selected to represent South Africa that they won’t have to individually contribute financially. I know just how draining financially it can be and that is why in the past it wasn’t always possible for the best to be at every competition. It adds to the motivation of going to National Champs and performing well enough to be selected.
My preparation started last July with an emphasis on mobility work, flexibility, prehab and core. Then I was diagnosed with a sciatic nerve issue which put me out until the end of January. That ended my track season, but the July to November training ensured I had strong base and it made my preparation for the lifesaving season more manageable.
Q: KZN’s Jonathan Rorke stunned you in the final of the 2017 National Championship beach sprint. Is revenge part of your motivation in 2018?
RDM: No, I wouldn’t say revenge, but there certainly is added motivation. It’s very exciting for the sport that it is not seen as a given as to who will win. I have always respected the occasion of big events, in terms of my preparation and attitude and anyone who lines up against me. There are many variables in beach sprinting, so I have never taken victory for granted.
Q: How do you keep on motivating yourself after a decade of consistently being No 1 and how difficult is it to excel in beach sprints and flags at the same competition?
RDM: I have always believed in my own ability and that if I am at my peak then no one will beat me. My biggest opponent and competitor is myself and I am constantly challenging the me in me.
As far as sprinting and flags go, they can be taxing in different ways and offer their unique challenges. I think the sprint will be tougher for me than the flags in Port Elizabeth because of the quality of sprinter we have in this country.
Q: Eastern Province youngster Runaldo Pedro is currently the top junior flag specialist in the world. Your thoughts on his potential?
RDM: I managed to watch a few of Runaldo’s races taken from his international tour and he looked really great.
I haven’t competed against him but historically I have seen many a good junior struggle to adapt to the environment of competing against bigger, faster and stronger men who are at the peak of their development. Mentally it is also a very big step up, especially in the flags.
But Runaldo has all the natural attributes and if he stays fit, works as hard as he currently does and continues to believe in his ability he certainly will make his mark among the seniors.