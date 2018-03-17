Praise from expert for young flags fundi

One South Africa’s most renowned and decorated beach sprint and flags specialists, Ryle de Morny, will compete in the General Tire Lifesaving National Championships in Port Elizabeth from April 2-7.

He speaks to the Weekend Post about the championship and about EP’s brilliant junior, Runaldo Pedro.

Q: How has this year’s preparation been, knowing that costs for the World Championships in Australia are covered by various sponsors?

RDM: It’s massive for the athletes who get selected to represent South Africa that they won’t have to individually contribute financially. I know just how draining financially it can be and that is why in the past it wasn’t always possible for the best to be at every competition. It adds to the motivation of going to National Champs and performing well enough to be selected.

My preparation started last July with an emphasis on mobility work, flexibility, prehab and core. Then I was diagnosed with a sciatic nerve issue which put me out until the end of January. That ended my track season, but the July to November training ensured I had strong base and it made my preparation for the lifesaving season more manageable.

Q: KZN’s Jonathan Rorke stunned you in the final of the 2017 National Championship beach sprint. Is revenge part of your motivation in 2018?

RDM: No, I wouldn’t say revenge, but there certainly is added motivation. It’s very exciting for the sport that it is not seen as a given as to who will win. I have always respected the occasion of big events, in terms of my preparation and attitude and anyone who lines up against me. There are many variables in beach sprinting, so I have never taken victory for granted.