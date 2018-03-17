New Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has what it takes to bring the winning mentality back to the camp, former World Cup winner John Smit says.

Speaking at an event at Grey High School’s Pavilion yesterday, Smit said they would have to wait and see when the team played their first match against Wales in the US in June.

“We hope so. We won’t know until he starts playing. He has a good coaching track record, so we just have to wait and see,” he said.

“The new coach, we all know, is incredibly intelligent at the game, understands strategy, and he’s had good results as a coach.

“I do think we going to need to bring a huge amount of intellect into how we play the game, how we address our position and how we negate and analyse the teams we play against.”

He said the best way to determine his chances of success were to “try to see how many of your first XV will make the world XV”.

“And when the answer is probably not one, that is where strategy and planning comes in, to create an environment that builds a little confidence, gets his players to become better than they are and elevate some of them into world XV status,” Smit said.