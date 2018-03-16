Seven schools for Kingswood tourney
Kingswood College, who narrowly lost out last year, will be looking to go all the way when they host the PE North edition of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Challenge in Grahamstown on Saturday.
This tournament was first played in the Eastern Cape two years ago and has become a popular event for Eastern Province, Border and Southern Cape schools.
A total of five regional tournaments will be played over the next two months, the winners of each qualifying for the provincial finals to be held at Woodridge College in August.
In the PE North tournament, seven schools will vie for the honours.
They will play a round-robin tournament, the top two sides on the log contesting the final.
Bevan Bennett, who has taken over coaching the Kingswood side this year, said the tournament played an important role in the development of schoolgirl players.
“In this tournament you get to play teams you don’t traditionally meet, so it is a great experience for everybody.”
“Matches limited to 20 minutes make a good test for the players.
“If you manage to get a lead, it is up to you to make sure your defensive systems are up to speed.”
While Kingswood will be fired up to do well, especially on their home astro, Bennett said they knew nothing was guaranteed.
“There are some opponents we don’t know a lot about, so we have to be ready for anything,
“DSG will always be a competitive outfit and Victoria Girls’ are a hard-working side.”
Bennett said he was looking forward to being involved this time.
“This is my first real exposure to the tournament, so it’s going to be an interesting experience,” he said.
“We have a couple of girls back from last year who will be influential, but we also have a fairly young team with some U16 and secondteam players coming through.
Teams taking part are Brandwag, Cradock High, DSG, Gill College, Kingswood, Victoria Girls’ and Volkskool.