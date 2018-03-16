Seven schools for Kingswood tourney

Kingswood College, who narrowly lost out last year, will be looking to go all the way when they host the PE North edition of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Challenge in Grahamstown on Saturday.

This tournament was first played in the Eastern Cape two years ago and has become a popular event for Eastern Province, Border and Southern Cape schools.

A total of five regional tournaments will be played over the next two months, the winners of each qualifying for the provincial finals to be held at Woodridge College in August.

In the PE North tournament, seven schools will vie for the honours.

They will play a round-robin tournament, the top two sides on the log contesting the final.

Bevan Bennett, who has taken over coaching the Kingswood side this year, said the tournament played an important role in the development of schoolgirl players.

“In this tournament you get to play teams you don’t traditionally meet, so it is a great experience for everybody.”

“Matches limited to 20 minutes make a good test for the players.