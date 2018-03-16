Heric wants more from his men
Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric expects his team to be more competitive this time around when they play Free State Stars in their Absa Premiership match at East London’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane tomorrow.
The Port Elizabeth soccer side meet Stars for the second time in a week after losing 2-1 to them in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup competition at the weekend.
Heric, who came in last week to replace axed Teboho Moloi, said his first task was to assess the players and he is happy with how they have received him.
The former Bay United coach comes in at a crucial time in the Chilli Boys’ season when they are in need of points.
Chippa have recorded only one win from
six matches played this year. Their poor run in the Premier Soccer League has them in the midst of the relegation zone.
They are only three points clear of the playoff spot, which is currently occupied by Ajax Cape Town.
However, the Serbian coach said pressure was part of the game.
His mandate was clear: to save Chippa from relegation and make sure the team finishes in a respectable place at the end of the season.
“Free State Stars will come to fight for the point, there is no question about that.
“But, I expect my side to be more competitive for this game,” Heric said.
“We will try by all means to rectify the mistakes we committed in our last game, which in general was defending against the breaks. “You could see that we conceded two goals out of the blue from the breaks, and they actually won the game
[without] even creating one or two chances. Obviously, we cannot blame anyone – we have to look at ourselves.
“We have to focus on our mistakes. rectify them and work on our progress. “That is all I am asking from the players. “I believe we can have positive results after that.”
The coach said there would be minor changes to the squad which played Stars in the Nedbank Cup.
Although he did not want to give away too much about the changes, he hinted that he might strengthen the backline.
This is especially so now that his strongest defender, James Okwuosa, has been ruled out due to having earned a fourth yellow card.
“There will be small changes to the team from the side that played Stars last weekend. James will not start on Saturday.
“It’s not easy to replace him. He is our captain and a good player, but I do believe we have other good players to take his position and do a proper defending job.”