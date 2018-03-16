Heric wants more from his men

Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric expects his team to be more competitive this time around when they play Free State Stars in their Absa Premiership match at East London’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane tomorrow.

The Port Elizabeth soccer side meet Stars for the second time in a week after losing 2-1 to them in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup competition at the weekend.

Heric, who came in last week to replace axed Teboho Moloi, said his first task was to assess the players and he is happy with how they have received him.

The former Bay United coach comes in at a crucial time in the Chilli Boys’ season when they are in need of points.

Chippa have recorded only one win from

six matches played this year. Their poor run in the Premier Soccer League has them in the midst of the relegation zone.

They are only three points clear of the playoff spot, which is currently occupied by Ajax Cape Town.

However, the Serbian coach said pressure was part of the game.

His mandate was clear: to save Chippa from relegation and make sure the team finishes in a respectable place at the end of the season.