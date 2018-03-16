EPRU gets back control of Kings

The EP Rugby Union (EPRU) has effectively regained control of the Southern Kings PRO14 team and union president Andre Rademan is predicting a golden era for the region at both professional and amateur level.

SA Rugby yesterday named a new board to manage the affairs of the Southern Kings which will feature representatives of the EPRU as well as independent members.

The board elected Rademan as chairman and businessman and sports official Mtobi Tyamzashe as deputy chairman.

“The fact that the EP president is chairman of the board effectively brings the Kings back under our control,” Rademan said.

“We are busy with a turnaround strategy to become winners. We are talking to agents about who we can sign.