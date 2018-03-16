EPRU gets back control of Kings
The EP Rugby Union (EPRU) has effectively regained control of the Southern Kings PRO14 team and union president Andre Rademan is predicting a golden era for the region at both professional and amateur level.
SA Rugby yesterday named a new board to manage the affairs of the Southern Kings which will feature representatives of the EPRU as well as independent members.
The board elected Rademan as chairman and businessman and sports official Mtobi Tyamzashe as deputy chairman.
“The fact that the EP president is chairman of the board effectively brings the Kings back under our control,” Rademan said.
“We are busy with a turnaround strategy to become winners. We are talking to agents about who we can sign.
“In my opinion we need at least four or five big names, because that can change the perception of the Kings. I have never been more optimistic about the future of Eastern Province rugby than now.
“A lot of stakeholders have played their part and my executive must take special credit. Everything is falling into place and the cement is there.”
Other EP representatives on the new board are deputy president Bantwini Matika and EPRU finance committee chairman Shaheed Patel.
Tyamzashe, Gugu Nxiweni and Mxolisi Nkula were elected as independent directors and Charl Crous, chief operating officer of the Southern Kings, completes the board.
They replace the executive council of SA Rugby and SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux, who had the custodianship of the franchise since being asked to take over in November 2015.