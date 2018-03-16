Action in mixed martial arts
Sixteen amateurs to take part in Bay tournament
Mixed martial arts (MMA) fanatics are preparing for a feast of adrenalinefuelled action when the Gods of War Port Elizabeth tournament gets under way at Nelson Mandela University tomorrow evening.
Billed as an event for future professionals to showcase their talents, the event will feature eight fights across six weight classes.
MMA has evolved in recent years, having become more professional and more legislated, as in every other industry and business, event organiser Martin Marx said.
“The demand for properly sanctioned events has increased significantly as the professionals of tomorrow need to fight as much as possible today to ensure a sufficiently long professional career for themselves,” he said.
Marx said this was where the idea for the event stemmed from: to create a platform for athletes to gain experience while entertaining Bay MMA fans.
The inaugural event will see 16 amateur fighters taking to the octagon, and Marx said it would be a night to remember for both fighters and audience.
“Extensive preparations go into a fighter in what is known in the industry as ‘Fight Camp’.
“Fight camp is the period from when the fighter is signed and agrees to compete, until such time as he goes face to face with his opponent in the cage – typically three months.
“You prepare for each of your opponents differently and tailor your training to that one opponent,” Marx said.
The fight card starts with four fights, many of which will be debuts for the fighters.
During the 40-minute interval, the crowd will be entertained by The Voice SA season two finalist Alex Cavan before the event continues with the four main card fights.
Many of the main card fighters were yet to taste defeat, Marx said.
He said each of the fighters on the card had been approached after being contacted through their coaches.
“It is customary in the industry to make contact and work through the coaches to obtain fighters, which is the route that Gods of War took,” he said.
Among the 16 fighters set to do battle, Marx said, were three teams from the Western Cape who were making the journey to the Bay for the event.
“A total of six fighters are making their way to town for this event and will take on PE athletes in their own backyard.
“We also have two fighters from the Democratic Republic of Congo who now live in South Africa,” Marx said.
The event is sponsored by Jobs2Day and USN Spike Energy drink.
While fighters will not receive any prizes for their exploits, Marx said each fighter would get to keep his Gods of War- branded new set of MMA gloves as a keepsake for their participation.
“The sport is growing domestically, nationally and internationally.”
He said statistics showed that more fans watched MMA in South Africa last year than Super Rugby.
“These statistics might be slightly skewed, as MMA was available on SABC and rugby only on M-Net or DStv, but nevertheless the results indicate this.
“MMA is not the barbaric sport people perceive it to be.
“Yes, two men walk into the cage and the doors lock behind them.
“But it is sport at the end of the day.
“It is just a very physical way of playing chess with your body.”
Limited tickets are available at R120 for unreserved seats from Marx on 072-239-6967.
Action gets under way from 7pm.