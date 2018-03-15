Warriors season-definer on cards
A potentially season-defining match is on the cards from today as the Warriors take on the Knights at Buffalo Park in East London in their penultimate Sunfoil Series game of the season.
With two blockbuster matches taking place over the next four days, there could be a clear indication of who will be the frontrunner going into next week’s final round of fixtures.
The top-of-the-log Warriors are under a point ahead of the second-placed Cobras, under four ahead of the third-placed Knights (the defending champs) and under six ahead of the fourth-placed Titans.
So with the Warriors against the Knights and Cobras taking on the Titans, the log could see a big shake-up by Sunday.
“If there is a result from this game, I do think the winner will be in the prime position to take the title,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said.
“If you look at the other game happening, the Cobras are playing the Titans in Paarl, so if there is a result in our game and that game is a draw, I think whoever wins will take quite a nice lead into the last round of matches.
“So it is really exciting. It is always nice in the last two weeks to have four, if not five, teams that are able to still win the trophy. It is great to see and be a part of,” Smuts said.
The Warriors will be motivated by the fact that this is the first time they have been in contention for the title.
The team have often struggled at the bottom of the table in previous years, so it comes as a welcome change to fans and the side will be keen to claim their first Sunfoil Series trophy.
“It is great that we have put ourselves in a position to challenge for the fourday trophy after so many years,” Warriors interim coach Rivash Gobind said.
“I think we have finished last for the last five years, so for us to be in this position going into the last two games is something we are not taking for granted.”
After starting with five draws during the first half of the competition, the Warriors have seen three outright results in the second half – two wins at Buffalo Park and a loss in Port Elizabeth.
So they will be eager to make it three in a row and will take confidence from their previous two wins, against the Lions and Titans, at the ground. “The conditions at Buffalo Park have been fantastic,” Gobind said.
“Coming up against the Knights – they are the defending champions so they know what it takes to win this trophy, so it should be a great four days.
“We will have to be at our best to beat them.”
One of the key aspects of the Warriors’ success has been their bowling department, which has fired on all cylinders in the last three games.
However, a number of players have put in big contributions when needed.
“We have needed someone to try and make something happen in the game or take responsibility and someone has done that, so hopefully that trend continues in the last two games,” Gobind said.
“I think the way we have bowled in the last few games has been really good, Tladi Bokako has done well for us and Simon Harmer being the leading wicket-taker in the competition is a massive plus, so we will be looking to them for two more big performances.”