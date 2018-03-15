Warriors season-definer on cards

A potentially season-defining match is on the cards from today as the Warriors take on the Knights at Buffalo Park in East London in their penultimate Sunfoil Series game of the season.

With two blockbuster matches taking place over the next four days, there could be a clear indication of who will be the frontrunner going into next week’s final round of fixtures.

The top-of-the-log Warriors are under a point ahead of the second-placed Cobras, under four ahead of the third-placed Knights (the defending champs) and under six ahead of the fourth-placed Titans.

So with the Warriors against the Knights and Cobras taking on the Titans, the log could see a big shake-up by Sunday.

“If there is a result from this game, I do think the winner will be in the prime position to take the title,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said.

“If you look at the other game happening, the Cobras are playing the Titans in Paarl, so if there is a result in our game and that game is a draw, I think whoever wins will take quite a nice lead into the last round of matches.

“So it is really exciting. It is always nice in the last two weeks to have four, if not five, teams that are able to still win the trophy. It is great to see and be a part of,” Smuts said.

The Warriors will be motivated by the fact that this is the first time they have been in contention for the title.

The team have often struggled at the bottom of the table in previous years, so it comes as a welcome change to fans and the side will be keen to claim their first Sunfoil Series trophy.