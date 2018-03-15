The Kagiso Rabada saga is set to drag on following the fast bowler’s decision to appeal against his two-test ban.

But whether he will be able to play in the third test against Australia at Newlands – which starts next Thursday – remains in question.

“ICC confirms that Kagiso Rabada has appealed against the level two breach following the incident with Steve Smith during the Port Elizabeth test‚” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a tweet yesterday.

“ICC will now appoint a judicial commissioner at the earliest opportunity and hearing details will be confirmed in due course.”

The ICC have 48 hours to appoint a judicial commissioner‚ who will have seven days to convene a hearing.

If that happens quickly and Rabada is cleared he will‚ of course‚ be free to play at Newlands.

But if the process runs its full course, South Africa will have to do without the bowler who took 11/150 in the second test at St George’s Park to level the series with two matches to play.

So there is a slim chance that Rabada might get the green light for Cape Town even if a decision has yet to be reached.