Pressure on Chilli Boys to score in return match against FS Stars

Chippa United striker Linda Mntambo believes there is pressure on the team to get a positive result ahead of their Premier Soccer League fixture against Free State Stars at East London’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

The former Jomo Cosmos front man said winning their return game against the Bethlehem side at home was of paramount importance.

“I think three points is what we need to gun for – we are not in a very good position [on the log],” he said. “If we want to end the league in a respectable position it’s about time we got maximum points.

“It’s up to us to go out there and get three points.”

The Port Elizabeth-based side have been struggling to win games this season.

The last time Chippa tasted victory was a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in January.

Since then they have had three draws and two defeats.

The Chilli Boys now find themselves flirting with the relegation zone.