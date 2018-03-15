Pressure on Chilli Boys to score in return match against FS Stars
Chippa United striker Linda Mntambo believes there is pressure on the team to get a positive result ahead of their Premier Soccer League fixture against Free State Stars at East London’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.
The former Jomo Cosmos front man said winning their return game against the Bethlehem side at home was of paramount importance.
“I think three points is what we need to gun for – we are not in a very good position [on the log],” he said. “If we want to end the league in a respectable position it’s about time we got maximum points.
“It’s up to us to go out there and get three points.”
The Port Elizabeth-based side have been struggling to win games this season.
The last time Chippa tasted victory was a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in January.
Since then they have had three draws and two defeats.
The Chilli Boys now find themselves flirting with the relegation zone.
They are 12th on the log with 27 points from 23 matches. Only three points separate them from second-bottom Ajax Cape Town.
Chippa play Stars for the second time this week after a 2-1 loss against them in a weekend Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture.
“We are only three points away from the playoff spot, where Ajax are. We have a game in hand, but that does not say it is points in hand.
“We need to win and get out of that position. So, there is pressure. We need to get points and move away from that position.”
Taking a look at their loss to Stars at the weekend, Mntambo said the players had lost concentration.
“Coach Vladislav Heric made it clear to us that there had no major changes that need to be made in the team. “We just needed to take the positives from the game and make sure that we work on the negatives.
“The weaknesses we had in the game, we need to work on them and make them our positives.”
Mntambo, 28, said the arrival of Heric had gone down well with the players and that they had shown more enthusiasm at training.