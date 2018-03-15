Luvuyo Bangazi | Volunteers show how much Bay residents love Ironman

Today marks exactly a month to go before the starting gun is fired at the 14th edition of the Ironman African Championship.

In this column I have articulated many times how this prestigious event sits in the context of a global series of Ironman races.

Ironman has no more than six continental championships events, each carrying a larger than normal pool of points for professional athletes and equally a larger than normal pool of Kona World Championship slots for age groupers.

To say the stakes are high is an understatement – after all this event is rated among the best in terms of spectator friendliness. To prove Nelson Mandela Bay citizens love this race, I tried to assist a security guard at my child’s school to find a volunteer spot.

A friendly volunteer coordinator called me to say there were more than 1 000 volunteers overprescribed.

That is 1 000 more Bay citizens who are willingly and freely donating of their time and resources to be of service to athletes.

Volunteers, just like athletes, are the heart and soul of the event.

Volunteers are crucial to the event to a point where their actions could have a profound impact on the outcome of the race on all levels.

Anyone who has ever witnessed the logistics and detail that go on behind the scenes at any Ironman event will appreciate the magnitude and importance of volunteers.

Recently, I was fortunate enough to participate at an Iron distance event in Germany, Challenge Regensburg, and there we witnessed a deep culture of volunteerism at play.

The Germans, who are often perceived as unwelcoming, completely surprised us.