Warriors on a roll

Inspired players in contention for Sunfoil Series trophy

The top-of-the-table Warriors will be gunning to continue their superb Sunfoil Series form at Buffalo Park this week when they take on the Knights in their penultimate match of the season, starting tomorrow.

The Warriors lead a congested log that sees four teams within six points of each other and will be looking to make it three wins from three in East London against the third-placed Knights.

“It has been a while since the Warriors have been in contention for the Sunfoil Series trophy, so the guys are amped for the match,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said.

“The fact that we have a game in East London where we have played two and won two is really exciting so hopefully we can continue that form at Buffalo Park over the next four days.”

The Warriors moved to the summit after an incredible win over the Titans at the ground two weeks ago, taking two wickets off the final two balls of the match to get the win.

This followed the Warriors’ only other win in the competition last month against the Lions at Buffalo Park.

“There have been really good wickets that the groundsman Ashley (Nel) has prepared, a good contest between bat and ball which is really exciting.

“Hopefully he will produce another really good one, which I am sure he will, and it will be a very good game,” Smuts said.