Warriors on a roll
Inspired players in contention for Sunfoil Series trophy
The top-of-the-table Warriors will be gunning to continue their superb Sunfoil Series form at Buffalo Park this week when they take on the Knights in their penultimate match of the season, starting tomorrow.
The Warriors lead a congested log that sees four teams within six points of each other and will be looking to make it three wins from three in East London against the third-placed Knights.
“It has been a while since the Warriors have been in contention for the Sunfoil Series trophy, so the guys are amped for the match,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said.
“The fact that we have a game in East London where we have played two and won two is really exciting so hopefully we can continue that form at Buffalo Park over the next four days.”
The Warriors moved to the summit after an incredible win over the Titans at the ground two weeks ago, taking two wickets off the final two balls of the match to get the win.
This followed the Warriors’ only other win in the competition last month against the Lions at Buffalo Park.
“There have been really good wickets that the groundsman Ashley (Nel) has prepared, a good contest between bat and ball which is really exciting.
“Hopefully he will produce another really good one, which I am sure he will, and it will be a very good game,” Smuts said.
“I think so far the two matches we have had here have been really exciting games of cricket and hopefully that can continue and we can come out on top again.”
The only change to the Warriors squad for tomorrow’s match sees experienced all-rounder Colin Ackermann unavailable as he is on honeymoon after getting married last week, while Border captain Gionne Koopman steps into the breach.
Koopman has not been a part of the Warriors squad since October last year, so should he get a chance to play he will be looking to take the opportunity with both hands.
“Obviously I am very keen to be back in the mix. The starting team hasn’t been picked yet, but I have been doing well this season so if I get a chance I want to help the team to get another win,” Koopman said.
Koopman will be boosted by his performance for Border over the past weekend when he scored 73 during a three-day match and an unbeaten 126 in a one day against North West in Potchefstroom.
Tomorrow’s match gets under way at 10am.
Warriors Squad: Eddie Moore, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts (c), Yaseen Vallie, Gionne Koopman, Lesiba Ngoepe, Clyde Fortuin, Andrew Birch, Aya Gqamane, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Simon Harmer, Tladi Bokako.
Other teams in action over the next four days include the encounter between second on the log Cobras and fourth on the log Titans in Paarl and the bottom-of-the-table match between the Lions and Dolphins in Johannesburg.