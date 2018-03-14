Venus too much for Serena, Federer crushes Krajinovic

Serena Williams’s return to the WTA Tour came to an abrupt end on Monday as she crashed out of Indian Wells with a 6-3 6-4 loss to her sister Venus.

Venus closed out the 29th career meeting between the two on her second match point as Serena sailed a forehand long to end the third- round showdown.

It was the first meeting between the sisters since they clashed in the final of the 2017 Australian Open, which Serena won before taking a 15-month break due to her pregnancy.

Serena said she was still easing her way back into match fitness.

“It wasn’t very easy, obviously,” she said. “It was good to play and try to get in the rhythm and swing again.”

The 10th-seeded Venus moves on to the round of 16, where she will face Anastasija Sevastova, who defeated 12th-seeded Julia Georges 6-3 6-3.

It is rare for the Williams sisters to play this early in a tournament and the earliest they have faced each other since their first encounter at the Australian Open in 1998.

They arrived outside the stadium together on a golf cart, then walked through the tunnel with Serena entering the court first, as many in the crowd stood and cheered. Venus blasted six aces but had eight double faults in the one hour 26 minute main stadium match in front of a crowd of about 13 000.

Serena is still shaking off the rust after the long layoff as she hit four aces but had her serve broken four times.

“I just have a long way to go,” Serena said.