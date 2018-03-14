Triathlete prepares abroad for PE event

With the Ironman African Championship’s race day looming, leading Port Elizabeth triathlete Kyle Buckingham will use the Ironman 70.3 Davao, Philippines next Sunday to brush up on his leg speed.

The Standard Bank Ironman African Championship is set for April 15 in Port Elizabeth and Buckingham is looking to make sure he is in prime condition for the event.

Jendamark-sponsored Buckingham crossed the finish line at Pollok Beach in eight hours, eight minutes and 58 seconds last year, missing the podium by a mere minute behind Britain’s David McNamee, who came in third.

This made the former Victoria Park High pupil even more motivated and with his training going ahead as planned, the 35-year-old will be out to better his result next month.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao race is part of Buckingham’s preparations ahead of the big race and a good finish there could be a great confidence boost coming back home.