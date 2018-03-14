Retired head writes Hirsch Shield story

Retired Selborne College headmaster Sam Gunn has taken a trip down memory lane in recording the history of the iconic Hirsch Shield athletics competition in book form.

Tracing the competition back to its origins, the book takes a nostalgic look at the illustrious history of one of the Eastern Cape’s flagship schools’ athletics competitions.

“A hundred years is a long time. It has survived numerous changes including wars, educational changes, and I thought it was worthy of being pinned down historically, so I decided to do it because if I didn’t take it up, no one would have,” Gunn said.

As the general secretary of the Hirsch Shield Association, Gunn has been involved in the competition since 1972, when he was teaching at Queen’s College.

Gunn said the book was divided into four parts and looks at the meeting from its humble beginnings in Port Elizabeth to its growth as possibly one of the country’s oldest athletics competitions.

It includes a synopses of the meeting through its early and middle years all the way through to the present.