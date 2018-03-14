Embattled Madibaz have two matches left to avoid relegation

The battered and bruised Madibaz must put the ugly crowd scenes that marred their Varsity Cup clash against Maties behind them as they fight a battle to avoid relegation, coach David Maidza said.

After losing against the table-topping Maroon Machine, the Madibaz have plummeted to bottom of the log with only two matches left to play.

The Port Elizabeth side have lost all six of their opening games in the competition.

Protesters forced referee Paul Mente to call the match off early in the second half after the Maties had opened up a healthy 19-0 lead.

A Varsity Cup spokesperson said the Stellenbosch side would take four points for the win despite the game being abandoned.

That victory secured a home semifinal for the Stellenbosch side who have swept all before them this season.

The result left the Madibaz at the bottom of the log after Tuks leapfrogged them after a 54-26 win over Cut Ixias.

The players were forced to leave to field via a back entrance after protesters gathered in the main stand where the dressing rooms are situated.

“It was not what we wanted for a game and it was not in the spirit of rugby or the university,” Maidza said.

“Thankfully, all the players are safe.”

He said he would not like to comment on the crowd violence which erupted, and he would leave that to the university’s administrators.