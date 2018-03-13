Protesters force end to Maties-Madibaz clash

A Varsity Cup spokesman said the men from Stellenbosch would take four points for the win despite the game being abandoned.

That victory cements a home semifinal for the Stellenbosch side.

The players were forced to leave the field via a back entrance after protesters gathered in the main stand.

The power of the Maties scrum was evident from the kickoff and the home team were put under great early pressure.

After six minutes, the Maties were over for their first try when powerful lock Johan Momsen drove through the Madibaz defence.

Maties scored a second try in the 23rd minute when scrumhalf Logan Boonzaaier ran away from the Madibaz defence to catapult the visitors into a 12-0 lead.

Both teams were guilty of making handling errors and this affected the rhythm of the game.