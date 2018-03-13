Protesters force end to Maties-Madibaz clash
After running up a commanding 19-0 lead, a frustrated Maties team were forced to leave the field after protesters ended their Varsity Cup match against the Madibaz last night.
A Varsity Cup spokesman said the men from Stellenbosch would take four points for the win despite the game being abandoned.
That victory cements a home semifinal for the Stellenbosch side.
The players were forced to leave the field via a back entrance after protesters gathered in the main stand.
The power of the Maties scrum was evident from the kickoff and the home team were put under great early pressure.
After six minutes, the Maties were over for their first try when powerful lock Johan Momsen drove through the Madibaz defence.
Maties scored a second try in the 23rd minute when scrumhalf Logan Boonzaaier ran away from the Madibaz defence to catapult the visitors into a 12-0 lead.
Both teams were guilty of making handling errors and this affected the rhythm of the game.
The Maroon Machine called the first power play after 32 minutes when they called for the removal of Madibaz players Henrique Olivier and Riaan Esterhuizen from the field for three minutes.
However, the Maties were unable to capitalise on their two-man advantage against a resolute Madibaz defence.
Maties scored a third try on the stroke of half time when wing Munier Hartzenberg rounded off a flowing backline move.
So far the Maties have had a dream season, barring a slight hiccup when they drew against Wits in round five.
They have not lost a game and have recorded notable wins, including a 31-3 victory over UJ, a 56-21 win over Shimlas and a massive 75-12 triumph over CUT.
The struggling Madibaz, who have yet to win a match, are facing relegation.
Every second year the team that finishes last in the Varsity Cup competition will automatically be relegated to the Varsity Shield while the team that finishes first in the Varsity Shield gains automatic promotion to the Varsity Cup.
The Varsity Cup team finishing second from bottom will play a promotion/relegation match against the Varsity Shield team that finishes second from the top.